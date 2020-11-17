September 2020

Bieber celebrated the first anniversary of their second wedding by sharing an adorable photo of the couple at the South Carolina ceremony. “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man,” he wrote. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you

to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

In the comments section, Baldwin wrote that Bieber was her “person.” The model also shared several photos from their special day to Instagram along with a heartfelt message that read: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊.”