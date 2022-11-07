September 2022

During a candid interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Hailey gushed about Justin, explaining: “He’s a person who has been through a lot and he shouldn’t have gotten to the other side of a lot of what he’s been through. He’s overcome so many different things in his life [from] being famous so young and the fact that he’s as normal as he is … I just love him. … He understands me more than anybody ever has in my whole life, and I think that goes both ways.”

In addition to giving in a peek into their sex life — she “like[s] morning [sex]” but prefers to be intimate at night — Hailey finally addressed claims that she “stole” Justin from Gomez.

“I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” she said. “That’s the end of it.”