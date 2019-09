August 2018

“Hailey actually is running the show and has a lot of control in their relationship,” a source told Us in August. “Justin really listens to her and trusts her.” A second insider claimed the two were planning to tie the knot “really soon,” adding, “The venue they had their heart set on wasn’t available for this fall so they’re waiting for other options. They didn’t put pause on anything. They just want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want.”