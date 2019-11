April 17, 2012

The couple shared an intimate smooch while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “I make sure to do the little things,” Bieber told Rolling Stone in July 2012 about how he’s a romantic. “Like noticing when they get their hair done, or when they change their nail color. Also saying things all the time — like, ‘You’re very pretty,’ ‘You’re gorgeous,’ things like that.”