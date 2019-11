April 13, 2014

The duo were spotted getting cozy at Coachella, where Bieber was a performer. Before he took the stage, the pair held hands while walking through an all-access area where “they both had on sunglasses and had their heads down like they didn’t want to be noticed,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Justin took the lead and was escorting Selena through the all-access area.”