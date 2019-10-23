March 21, 2018

After rekindling their romance, Bieber and Gomez decided to put their relationship on pause. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on March 11 that the duo were on a “break” and revealed the decision had something to do with Gomez’s family: “Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now.” On March 21, Bieber stepped out with model Baskin Champion, whose sister Abby Champion is dating Bieber’s BFF Patrick Schwarzenegger. Gomez, meanwhile, headed to Australia post-split and showed off her bikini bod.