March 26, 2019

Bieber addressed a fan’s claims that he only married wife Hailey Baldwin to spite Gomez, and in doing so, shared his adoration for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex,” he responded to a troll in a screenshot shared on his Instagram Stories. “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart. But I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”