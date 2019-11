May 9, 2018

In March 2018, the pair decide to take a break. Two months later, Gomez called it quits. “Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that the songstress “chose happiness” over her relationship with Bieber, which “no one really supported.”

In the weeks that followed, Bieber moved on with now-wife Hailey Baldwin.