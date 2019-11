November 15, 2017

Bieber and Gomez kissed at his hockey game in Los Angeles, marking the first time they were spotted showing PDA since reigniting their romance. “Selena and Justin are back together,” a source told Us earlier in the month. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”