October 23, 2019

Gomez and Bieber’s retired romance made headlines once again when Gomez dropped a new single, “Lose You to Love Me.” The song’s lyrics had fans speculating that the former Disney star was shading her ex. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sang on the track, seemingly in reference to Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose. She hinted at their failed relationship again with the lyrics: “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.”