Love Lives Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Jet Off to Hawaii for Fun-Filled Vacation: Photos By Dory Jackson January 11, 2021 Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram 12 5 / 12 Better Together Bieber adorably kissed Baldwin as she was wrapped in a towel after snorkeling. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News