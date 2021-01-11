Love Lives Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Jet Off to Hawaii for Fun-Filled Vacation: Photos By Dory Jackson January 11, 2021 Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram 12 2 / 12 Vacation Mode Baldwin took a selfie while enjoying her Hawaii trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News