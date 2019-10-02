Celebrations See the Celeb Guests at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding: Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and More By Jason Pham October 2, 2019 Courtesy of Joan Smalls/Instagram 14 15 / 14 Cheese! Kendall wrapped her arm around Skye as the singer smiled wide for the camera. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News