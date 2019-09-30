Getting Poetic

Justin shared a romantic poem for his wife on Instagram on April 8, 2019, in which he referred to her as his “soulmate.” “Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE,” the “Sorry” singer captioned a snap of the model standing in a bra in front of the Eiffel Tower. “I fall more in love with you every day!” he added. “You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact [sic]! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!”