Home Is Where the Heart Is

In August 2022, Hailey opened up about how she is still head over heels in love with her husband after all these years.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said in an interview with Harper Bazaar. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”