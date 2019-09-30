Shouting It From the Rooftops

Bieber couldn’t hold back his love for his bride-to-be after news of their engagement broke in early July 2018: “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother [sic] so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”