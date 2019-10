The Real Deal

Though the Vogue cover girl admitted that being married at such a young age was daunting while appearing on pal Kendall Jenner’s ZaZa World Apple radio show in February 2019 she also gushed about its finer points. “It’s a scary thing, but it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years. So, that’s the best part about it … I feel like he’s my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now.”