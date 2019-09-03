News Liam Payne, Khloe Kardashian, More Celebs Support Justin Bieber After He Posts Candid Message About His Past Struggles By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos September 3, 2019 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 9 10 / 9 Cody Simpson “Love seeing this so much man!” the “Free” singer wrote. “Wow.” Back to top More News Simone Biles Breaks Her Silence on Brother Tevin Biles-Thomas’ Arrest for Triple Murder Amanda Stanton Details Relationships With Josh Murray, Robby Hayes, Ben Higgins and More Exes in ‘Now Accepting Roses’: 10 Revelations Kristen Stewart Reflects on Robert Pattinson Relationship: ‘So Much Was Taken From Us’ More News