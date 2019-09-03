News

Liam Payne, Khloe Kardashian, More Celebs Support Justin Bieber After He Posts Candid Message About His Past Struggles

By
Noah Cyrus Celebs Support Justin Bieber After He Pens Candid Post About Past Drug Use, Struggles
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
9
10 / 9

Noah Cyrus

The singer posted three heart emojis in the comments section of Justin’s post.

Back to top