News

Liam Payne, Khloe Kardashian, More Celebs Support Justin Bieber After He Posts Candid Message About His Past Struggles

By
Patrick Schwarzenegger Celebs Support Justin Bieber After He Pens Candid Post About Past Drug Use, Struggles
 Andrew H. Walker/WWD/Shutterstock
9
10 / 9

Patrick Schwarzenegger

“Great message brother,” the model wrote.

Back to top