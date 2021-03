June 2012

Justin’s third album, Believe, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marked a departure from his teen pop sound with more dance and R&B sounds. He released five singles: “Boyfriend,” “As Long as You Love Me” featuring Big Sean, “Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj, “Right Here” featuring Drake and “All Around the World” featuring Ludacris. To promote the album, Justin embarked on a world tour and, like My World, later released an acoustic version.