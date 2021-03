March 2010

Justin’s first album, My World 2.0, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the youngest solo male artist to top the chart since Stevie Wonder in 1963. The disc included collaborations with Ludacris (“Baby”) and Sean Kingston (“Eenie Meenie”) and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. Later that year, he released an acoustic version of the album.