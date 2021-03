March 2015

Comedy Central hosted its Roast of Justin Bieber at his request with roasters including Pete Davidson, Chris D’Elia, Will Ferrell, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. At the end of the night, Justin roasted himself, joking, “What do you get when you give a teenager $200 million? A bunch of has-beens calling you a lesbian for two hours.”