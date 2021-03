November 2011

Hot off the success of Never Say Never, Justin released his Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe. In addition to lead single “Mistletoe,” he teamed up with Mariah Carey for a “superfestive” rendition of her 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Other collaborations included Usher (“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”), Boyz II Men (“Fa La La”) and Busta Rhymes (“Drummer Boy”).