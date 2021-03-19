September 2018

In June 2018, Justin started hooking up with Hailey, whom he previously dated from 2015 to 2016. He proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas in July, and they quietly married at a New York City courthouse in September.

“We’re two young people who are learning as we go,” she later told Vogue in the couple’s joint cover story. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. … But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”