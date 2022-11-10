Justin Bieber’s Most Honest Quotes About His Mental Health Struggles

A Heartfelt Message

After Justin canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour in August 2017, he took to Instagram to address his fans. “Im so grateful for this journey with all of you.. Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU,” he wrote. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im [sic] not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!! … Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be.”