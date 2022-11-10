Justin Bieber’s Most Honest Quotes About His Mental Health Struggles

Asking for Prayers

Justin shared an update on his battle with depression with his Instagram followers in March 2019. “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”