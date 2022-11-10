Justin Bieber’s Most Honest Quotes About His Mental Health Struggles

Figuring Out Life

Reflecting upon his troublesome past in the aforementioned Vogue interview, Justin said, “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”