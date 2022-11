Reflecting on His Journey

The singer opened up about his realization that marriage wouldn’t solve any of his internal struggles.

“It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” Bieber told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in May 2022. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man.’”