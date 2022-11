Self-Medicating

Justin revealed in a February 2016 interview with GQ that he had been taking Adderall “for about a year” but started weaning himself off the ADHD medication. “I feel like it’s giving me anxiety,” he told the magazine. “Here’s the thing. The doctor’s been telling me that the reason I haven’t been able to concentrate during the day is because I’m not getting … restful sleep, so during the day I need [Adderall] to concentrate.”