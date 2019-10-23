August 2016

Amid reconciliation rumors, Justin started seeing Sofia Richie. Gomez threw shade at her on-again, off-again boyfriend via Instagram in August 2016 after he told his followers to stop hating on Richie on social media.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you,” Gomez wrote at the time.

Justin responded: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention are still trying to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I’m not one for anyone receiving hate.”

The “Back to You” singer got the last word, however. “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad,” she wrote. “Sad. All love.”