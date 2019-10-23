March 2018- May 2018

While Justin and Gomez were spotted packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles — and at Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber’s wedding in Jamaica — their reunion didn’t last. Us confirmed in March 2018 that they were on a “break.”

“Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now,” a source told Us at the time.

Two months later, Us confirmed that they were over for good.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship,” another insider told Us at the time, noting that Gomez “chose happiness” over her relationship with Justin, which “no one really supported.”