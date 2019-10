November 2017

At the end of Gomez’s 10-month relationship with The Weeknd, she was spotted having breakfast with Justin. Us broke the news in early November 2017 that they were back on.

“Selena and Justin are back together,” an insider told Us at the time. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”