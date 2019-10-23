October 2019

“In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah,” Gomez sang in her first single since completing treatment for her mental health struggles. “And now the chapter is closed and done/ And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us.”

While fans assumed Hailey responded to the track by sharing a song titled “I’ll Kill You” via Instagram hours after Gomez’s song dropped, the model slammed the speculation.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Hailey replied to an Instagram post about the rumors. “This is complete BS.”