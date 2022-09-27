October 2019

As “Lose You to Love Me” continued to make waves, Hailey was accused of sending a message by sharing Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” via Instagram Stories.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ this is complete BS,” Hailey responded at the time.

Gomez subsequently spoke out.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” Gomez wrote via Instagram. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. And that’s all I’ll say.”