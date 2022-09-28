September 2022

Hailey’s “Call Her Daddy” interview shut down the notion that she “stole” Justin from Gomez.

“I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” she said. That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Fans may be surprised to learn that Hailey, Justin and Gomez have spoken behind closed doors.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey explained. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened. It is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

When asked whether Hailey and Justin have asked Gomez to address her fans about the hate, the Drop the Mic alum said no. She added that the “She” singer has never offered to make a public statement.

“What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have and maybe there is something that she knows about it wouldn’t fix anything,” Hailey said. “The thing is too; I think that everyone is trying to create separation even though there’s clearly not always separation. I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. … I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. If that’s something she felt was necessary, that would be amazing, but I respect her.”

She concluded of her haters: “They’ve never ruined anything for me. They’re not ruining my life, they’re not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You’re actually not taking anything away from me. So that’s what I keep stepping forward with.”