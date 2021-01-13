Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

A Huge Shock

During season 3 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix in August 2020, Stause claimed that she found out Hartley filed for divorce via a text he sent. Within 45 minutes, their split was in the news. During the new episodes, she said she was confused by the way he filed without speaking to her first.

“When I think of marriage, I think you work on things with people. They’re not perfect, no one is. You work on it. You talk about it,” Stause said in a confessional. “You don’t go out looking for greener grass. Sometimes you have to water the grass that you have, and that’s what marriage is.”