Biggest Fan

The soap star was Justin’s biggest fan, even if others called him their Man Crush Monday. “I’m his biggest fan,” Chrishell told Us in March. “And so I get a kick out of when people see how great he is. I see it as a positive because he really is. … On social media, I’ll post things because I feel like I’m a fan as well, and I will do Man Crush Mondays for him.”