Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

Family Man

The Smallville alum’s ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley spoke out in his defense after the cheating allegations, noting that she’s “thankful” for everything her ex does for her and their daughter, Isabella. The teenager later shared her mom’s post to her Instagram Story.

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” Korman-Hartley wrote on Instagram in August. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity. … No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

Stause seemingly responded, sharing a quote on her own Instagram Story shortly after Korman-Hartley’s post.

“Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked,” the quote read. Below it, she added, “Women who build each other up are my tribe.”