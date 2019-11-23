Justin Hartley and Chrishell Hartley: The Way They Were

For the Love of Cheese

The 38-year-old actress admitted in March that her man knows the way to her heart … through cheese. After filming a movie in New Orleans, Chrishell flew to meet Justin in New York and when she arrived he had a cheese board waiting in their room. “If you know me, that is like my love language. … That’s the sixth on the love languages, if you didn’t know,” she told Us at the time. “So he had a cheese board waiting for me and a bottle of wine. And it was just so sweet and so nice, and just like one of those things.”