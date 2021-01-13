Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

Not Having it

After season 3 of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in August 2020, a source told Us exclusively that Hartley wasn’t pleased with the way his estranged wife discussed their split on the show. “Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said,” the insider added. “He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

In an August interview with the Los Angeles Times, however, Stause defended her choice to share her personal story on TV. “It does give a little bit of purpose to the pain,” she said.