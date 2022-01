Official

Us broke the news in January 2021 that Hartley and Stause’s marriage was officially over. The former couple’s agreement — including the details of their prenup — are confidential. “Chrishell has moved on with her life,” a source told Us at the time, adding that she “is looking forward to new beginnings” with boyfriend Keo Motsepe. Hartley, for his part, has been seeing Sofia Pernas since May 2020.