Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

Red Flags

Stause opened up about the pair’s marriage and divorce in her 2022 memoir, Under Construction, acknowledging that “there were definitely signs that things were far from perfect” before the twosome called it quits.

“The last thing I want to do is rehash old wounds but being so far away from it now I can see that what happened was a gift. Now I understand much more clearly how I deserve to be treated,” she wrote. “When someone is in love, it’s hard to convince that person that the relationship isn’t right. Even if he’s waving red flags like a bullfighter to everyone around you, you’re the girl striding right up to him, oblivious to any impending danger. You’re too distracted and in your own world to listen. … If you’re a naturally optimistic person like I am, it’s hard to look for warning signs when you’re falling in love. You’re hopeful, and no one’s perfect, and everything in you wants it to work.”

The former actress also noted that “nothing was exaggerated” when the split played out on Selling Sunset season 3. “I was terrified to put all that on camera. … It was horrible, and because it happened while I was in the middle of filming a reality show, it’s forever out there for the world to see,” she recalled.