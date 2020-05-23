Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

Still Emotional

Stause, however, got emotional on season 2 of her Netflix show. In a teaser, the Kentucky native could be shown crying over her split from the actor. She also got choked up while promoting the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad. When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid.” She added: “I obviously really, truly love him and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”