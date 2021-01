Supportive Friends

Hartley’s friends are happy that his ex “is no longer in his life and he can move on,” a source shared with Us exclusively in August. “He is doing well right now, and while it’s been disappointing that he is being dragged into story lines on reality TV, he knew that he should expect this.”

Additionally, the insider noted that Stause was “very jealous” of the women he interacted with, even if they were “strict work relationships.”