This Is Contentious

While the Bad Moms Christmas actor listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star cited the date that Justin filed for divorce as their date of separation: November 22, 2019. According to the paperwork, Chrishell is seeking spousal support from and asking her estranged husband to pay for her attorney’s fees, but Justin does not believe he owes his wife of two years any money.