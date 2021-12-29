December 2021

“You meet in different capacities. We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available,” Hartley told Haute Living of being introduced to Pernas — whom he worked with on the Young and the Restless in 2015 — while he was still with Stause. “Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

The Smallville alum gushed over how effortless his relationship is with Pernas. “It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard,” he continued. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much. … When I remet her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency — I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way.”