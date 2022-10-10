July 2022
Hartley raved about Pernas and her performance in Blood & Treasure season 2.
“She’s unbelievable,” Hartley told E! News. “I’m in a position right now where I’m sleeping with a woman who’s so talented behind the camera and then also her physical ability that she’s a stunt woman. She’s brilliant.”
He continued, gushing, "She speaks five languages. She's lovely. She's so worldly. So knowledgeable. … Just when you think you're doing well in life and then you meet someone like that, I'm like, I need to step up here."