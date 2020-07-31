Love Lives Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon July 31, 2020 Shutterstock (2) 5 4 / 5 May 2020 Shortly after, Us broke the news that the pair were officially dating. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News