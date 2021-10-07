Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline

October 2021

During a joint appearance, the duo revealed that they weren’t in a rush to expand their family because of how the coronavirus pandemic affected their relationship.

“We fell in love and we now get to do all the fun stuff that couples do. So we’re just enjoying that,” Pernas told HollywoodLife at the time. “It‘s hilarious. Technically our first date was a year after we were together because that was when the world opened up.”

The Brave actress also noted that she didn’t have any regrets about how out of order their relationship milestones ended up because of COVID-19.

“You always have these ideas as a little girl about what marriage is, and then you meet the love of your life and all those ideas sort of go by the wayside,” she explained, to which Hartley added that the highlight of their marriage was him “hanging out with my best friend.”